April 2, 1940-September 27, 2022

Irene Clement was born April 2, 1940 in Clarion, Iowa; the daughter of: Mike and Marcella (Beckett) Malaise. She graduated from East High School in 1959. Irene married Arnold Clement; they later divorced. She enjoyed spending time outside, mowing, gardening and canning. Irene loved spending time with all of her family and one of her most cherished holidays was Easter with her grandchildren.

Irene passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the age of 82. She is survived by three daughters: Renee (Barry) Vandenakker of Waterloo, Kim Houck of Ellsworth, and Regene (Eric) Laurenzo of Grinnell; six grandchildren: Alec (Carina) Vandenakker, Abbie (Andy) Payton, Tim (Sara) Ratchford, Tiffany (Joey) Miller, Nathan (Megan) Anderson and Landen (Miranda) Anderson; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers: Dean Malaise of Waterloo and Randy (Deb) Malaise of California and two sisters: Jeanie Newman of Illinois and Maxine Hoeg of California. Irene is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Bridget Vandenakker; great-granddaughter, Eloise Irene Anderson and two sisters: Judy Corwin and Cindy Harriman.

Visitation: Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa.

Services: Monday, October 3, 2022, at 10:30 am at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa.

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235

