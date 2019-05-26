(1924-2019)
WAUCOMA --- Irene C. Brincks, 94, of Waucoma, died Tuesday, May 21, at home.
She was born Nov. 18, 1924, on the family farm near Fort Atkinson, daughter of Clement and Aloisia (Infeld) Loesch. She attended St. Wenceslaus School at Spillville. On Oct. 3, 1945, she married Alphonse (Al) Brincks at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Spillville. He died Feb. 10, 1983.
The couple farmed near Lawler. Following Al's death, Irene remained farming with her son, Tom. She retired on the home place in 1997 and remained living there until her death. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and the Rosary Society.
Survivors: four sons, Jim (Jeanne) Brincks of Grand Prairie, Texas, Gene (Donna) Brincks of Fredericksburg, John (Charlotte) Brincks of Lawler, and Tom Brincks of Waucoma; three daughters, Mary (Deacon Ron) Smith of Nevada, Iowa, Kathy (Deacon Mike) Moetsch of Cedar Falls, and Sr. Joan Brincks, PBVM of Dubuque; 16 grandchildren and a stepgrandchild; 34 great-grandchildren; a sister Lorraine Hackman of New Hampton; three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, Dan, and Adrian Loesch; and a sister, Evelyn Klimesh.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Lawler, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home, New Hampton, and for an hour prior to services at the church.
Irene had a deep devotion to Mary, giving her strength through her life. Through her kindness and generosity, Irene prepared huge feasts for family and friends during the holidays. She enjoyed the outdoors, loved her animals, loved to bake kolaches and poppy seed rolls and enjoyed being with family.
