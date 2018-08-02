Irene Brinkman

(1928-2018)
WAVERLY — Irene May Brinkman, 90, of Waverly, formerly of Allison, died Tuesday, July 31, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
She was born May 26, 1928, in Allison, daughter of Henry and Effie (Ahrens) Dickman. On Oct. 17, 1947, she married Harvey Brinkman at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He died Jan. 1, 2005.
Irene attended country school in rural Allison, graduated from Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, then returned to Allison and taught country school. In 1950, she and Harvey moved to Waverly. She worked at State Bank of Waverly and in 1972, the couple bought the Waverly Bowl Inn. During their retirement, the couple spent winters in Arizona. They moved to Lake City, Minn., in 1982, then back to Waverly in 1998.
Irene was a member of Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly and the Waverly AMVETS Auxiliary.
Survived by: a daughter, Joyce (Mike) Vermace of Coralville; a son, Steve (Tammy) Brinkman of Mitchell, S.D.; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Matthiesen, Johanna (Ryan) Wasileski, Andrew Brinkman, Ashley (Ryan) Carrison, Jennifer (Brandon) Goergen and Valerie (Nathan) Ruml; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Faythe Fox of Allison; and a brother-in-law; Dean (Marge) Brinkman of Ackley.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother, Emery Dickman.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Peace United Church of Christ, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 3, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, where the family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m.
Memorials: may be directed to Irene’s family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Irene enjoyed playing bridge with friends, fishing, golfing and traveling; however, what she enjoyed most was time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.