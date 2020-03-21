(1919-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Irene Boutott, 100, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, March 20, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
She was born March 21, 1919, in Green Bay, Wis., daughter of Anton and Mary (Walczyk) Siudzinski. Irene married Wallace Boutott on Nov. 14, 1942, at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in Green Bay, Wis.; he died July 28, 1986.
Irene was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.
Survivors: a son, Joe (Mary) Boutott of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Kathie (Gottfried) Kotscher of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Geralynn (Richard Smith) Whetro of Huntington Beach, Calif.; 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Norbert Siudzinski of Green Bay, Wis.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Wallace; two sons, Dennis and Gerard Boutott; and a daughter, Eileen Silver.
Services: Private family services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to New Aldaya Lifescapes, St. Edward Catholic Church, St. Patrick Catholic Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
She loved her grandchildren dearly. She enjoyed sewing, baking, and playing cards and games.
