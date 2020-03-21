Irene Boutott
0 entries

Irene Boutott

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Irene Boutott

Irene Boutott

(1919-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Irene Boutott, 100, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, March 20, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.

She was born March 21, 1919, in Green Bay, Wis., daughter of Anton and Mary (Walczyk) Siudzinski. Irene married Wallace Boutott on Nov. 14, 1942, at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in Green Bay, Wis.; he died July 28, 1986.

Irene was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.

Survivors: a son, Joe (Mary) Boutott of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Kathie (Gottfried) Kotscher of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Geralynn (Richard Smith) Whetro of Huntington Beach, Calif.; 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Norbert Siudzinski of Green Bay, Wis.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Wallace; two sons, Dennis and Gerard Boutott; and a daughter, Eileen Silver.

Services: Private family services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to New Aldaya Lifescapes, St. Edward Catholic Church, St. Patrick Catholic Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

She loved her grandchildren dearly. She enjoyed sewing, baking, and playing cards and games.

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Boutott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News