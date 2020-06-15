Irene A. Dvorak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1921-2020)

TRAER -- Irene Agnes Dvorak, 98, died Sunday, June 14, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer.

She was born Nov. 15, 1921, on the family farm near Toledo, daughter of George and Louise (Chaloupek) Wacha. She married Milo Dvorak on April 22, 1941. The couple farmed for many years. Irene was also a garden aide for Tama County Extension Service and worked at Bun N Cue in Traer.

Milo died in 2016. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer.

Survivors: a son, David C. (Carol) Dvorak of Lafayette, Colo.; a daughter, Camilla (Marvin) Dostal of Clutier; seven grandchildren, Bobbette Burchfield, Brent (Tina) Dvorak, Carey (Scott) Gooch, Britt Dvorak, Craig (Carrie) Dostal, Brad (Angie) Dostal, and Kevin (Janet) Dostal; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Paul Dvorak; and her brothers and sisters, Esther Hlas, Edwin Wacha, Edna Buresh, Marcella Dvorak, Hilda Kucera, George “Bud” Wacha, and Rita Hlas.