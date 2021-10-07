WATERLOO-Ira L. Boggs-Porter, 31, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He was born August 11, 1990 in Chicago, IL, son of Ira L. and Katherine (Boggs) Porter. He attended Hawkeye Community College. Ira had worked at various jobs in the Cedar Valley. He was a member of the Deliverance Temple Church of God in Christ. He is survived by his parents; his children, I’Shanay, I’Zavion and Tallen; maternal grandmother, Rebecca Ewell; sisters: Tammy, Cynthia, Brenda and Shamika; his twin brother, Jarvis; and an extended family of brothers and sisters. Ira is preceded in death by his grandparents. Celebration of Life Services: 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home with visitation for an hour before the services. Memorials may be directed to the family. For more info, visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com