WATERLOO — Ira Harrington, 70, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 4, at Pinnacle Specialty Care/Care Initiatives in Cedar Falls of natural causes.
He was born Dec. 15, 1947, in Goodman (Holmes County), Miss., to Willie C. and Ruby McGrone Harrington. He married Francis J. Harris on March 17, 1967, in Jackson, Miss.; she preceded him in death.
He graduated from Brinkley High School in Jackson. Ira was employed at John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works until becoming disabled. He officially retired in 2014. He had previously worked for Pauline Construction and had managed the Players Lounge and Club Sagittarius. He taught Tae Kwan Do and was a 3rd-degree black belt. He was a member of Payne Memorial A.M.E. Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: two sons, Kevin Harrington of Tucson, Ariz., and Roshewn (Jessica) Harrington of Eden Prairie, Minn.; five sisters, Ruby Travillion Parker of Jackson, Mary Taylor, Patricia (Willie) Cole and Alisa Harrington, all of Waterloo, and Tawanna (Dan) Vint of Gladbrook; his uncle, Sammie McGrone of Racine, Wis.; two aunts, Dr. Myra Celestine of Chicago and Willie Mae Wright of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Tiana, Deonte, Jhantaya, Jalenna, Annalise, Milena and Roshewn Jr.; a great-grandson, Kayden; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; his stepmother, Nancy Harrington; two brothers, Shed Winston and Norris Harrington; and two sisters, Celia Mae Harrington and Barbara Joyce Ann Harrington.
Services: at noon Saturday, Aug. 11, at Payne AME Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 431 Fairfield St., Waterloo, where they will be receiving friends.
Ira loved fishing, shooting pool, playing card games and chess, listening to music and being with family.
