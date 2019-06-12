{{featured_button_text}}
Iona M. Diederich

(1928-2019)

WATERLOO -- Iona Diederich, 90, of Hiawatha, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, June 7, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy after a brief illness.

She was born Oct. 26, 1928, in Dunkerton to Roy and Clara Cummings. She married Alex Diederich on Oct. 18, 1955, at St. John's Church.

Iona was a full-time mother and homemaker in Waterloo. She also was an artist. She and Alex moved to Hiawatha in 2015 to be closer to family.

Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Jayne Griffin of Cedar Rapids; three sons, Chris (Julie) of Jacksonville, Fla., Barry of Daly City, Calif., and Andy (Kayleen) of Hiawatha; grandchildren, Brad, Jill, Elizabeth, Scott, Christine, Ian and Maren; and great-grandchildren, Maddie, Macs and Brantley.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Dorothy; and two brothers, Clayton and Howard.

Services: 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Hiawatha. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, 315 18th Ave. Hiawatha 52233; or Last Hope Animal Rescue, 1823 16th Ave, SW, Cedar Rapids 52404.

Online condolences may be left at iowacremation.com.

Iona enjoyed sewing and making her own clothing in younger years. Baking was her specialty; cinnamon rolls, cakes, pies, cookies. She had a love for animals, particularly cats.

Iona loved being a mother and grandparent -- everyone was welcome in her home and was always offered a cup of coffee and something to eat.

