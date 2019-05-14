(1925-2019)
EVANSDALE — Iola M. Greathouse, 93, of Evansdale, died Sunday, May 12, at The Bird House-Hospice Home of Johnson County.
She was born Nov. 18, 1925, in Dunkerton, daughter of Arthur and Alice West Shannon. She married Robert Greathouse on Oct. 7, 1943, in Waterloo; he died March 18, 1972.
Iola worked as a custodian for Altstadt & Langlas Bakery for more than 30 years, retiring in 1984. She was a member of The Salvation Army where she attended church and was a volunteer.
Survived by: three sons, Roger (Mary) of Independence, Ronald (Pam) of Washington, Iowa, and Ross (Roberta) of Waterloo; her daughter, Ruth (Clark) Behrens of Rock Island, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson; and two sisters, Leona Herman of Evansdale and Wilma Blosch of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a grandson, Patrick in infancy; a brother, Arthur Shannon; and a sister, Viola Zingg.
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, with burial in the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the funeral home, and also one hour before services.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Family was very important to Iola. She will be greatly missed.
