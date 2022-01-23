September 25, 1948-January 17, 2022

Iola Faye Schneiderman was born on September 25, 1948 in Waterloo, Iowa to Roger and Julia (Achilles) Ginther. She passed away at her winter home in San Benito, Texas on January 17, 2022 at the age of 73.

Iola graduated from East Waterloo High School in 1968. She then attended and graduated from Hawkeye Technical College with a degree in accounting. Iola was united in marriage to Kenneth Mattox in 1968 and the couple had two daughters Angela and Bridgett. This marriage was later dissolved. While Cedar Falls, she met Ross Schneiderman; they were married on October 13, 1979 at Backbone State Park, near Manchester, Iowa. The couple moved to Bancroft in 1984 and in 1995 they moved into their current home in Swea City. In 2019, they began wintering in San Benito, Texas.

Throughout the years Iola worked for area accounting firms as a tax accountant, including Duane Brincks, CPA and Greg Penning, CPA. While working at these firms her coworkers and customers became like a second family to her. She retired from accounting in 2019. Iola was quite creative and used that talent to design and make many greeting cards. She also enjoyed gardening. Iola was a member of the First Baptist Church in Swea City.

Iola is survived by her husband Ross Schneiderman of Swea City, IA; her daughter Bridgett Stevens of Cedar Falls, IA; her five grandchildren: Dustin Schneiderman of Florida, Jamie Hoyt of Emmetsburg, IA, Jessica Salhi of Waterloo, IA, Jean Schneiderman of Cedar Falls, IA, and Skyler Davis of Cedar Falls, IA; and two great-grandchildren Kommen and Ziah of Waterloo. She is also survived by her siblings Kenneth (Cheryl) Ginther of Marion, Roger (Connie) Ginther of Waterloo, Dale (Carletta) Ginther of Jesup; Vera Smith of Manchester.

Iola is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Angela Hoyt, her siblings Laura Conwell, Charles Ginther, Judy Perry, and Kathleen Bailey.

Memorial Visitation: January 27 ,2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 10:00 to 11:00 am

Memorial Services: January 27, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, at 11:00 am

