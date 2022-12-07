January 17, 1926-December 6, 2022

DIKE-Inez McCarville, age 96, of Dike, Iowa, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa, from complications of cancer. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the United Methodist Church with burial at Elmwood Cemetery, both in Dike, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.

Inez was born January 17, 1926, near Stout, Iowa, to Pete and Grace (Bulthuis) Pruin. She graduated Valedictorian from Dike High School, Class of 1944.

On December 3, 1948, she was united in marriage to Edwin McCarville at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. She was employed for 40 years at Iowa Savings Bank in Dike. She was cashier and Vice President when she retired January 1, 1985.

Inez is preceded in death by her husband on April 30, 2017; her two brothers, Bert and Harry Pruin; and one sister-in-law, Adele (Bert) Pruin. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com