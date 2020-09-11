(1936-2020)
WATERLOO – Inez E. Utley, 84, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids. She was born Sept. 2, 1936 in Elkport, daughter of George R. and Regina H. Kruse Noggle. She graduated from Oneida High School in 1954. She married Harry A. Utley November 8, 1954 in Oelwein; he preceded her April 8, 1999. She worked as a bookkeeper for J.C. Penney for 35 years retiring in 1998. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Survived by: her children, Kevin (Kelly) Utley, Sidney‚ NE, Lynda (Dennis) Newcomb, Cedar Rapids‚ and Dan (Kim) Utley‚ Waterloo; six grandchildren, Corey (Jaci) Blackmer, Ashley Utley, Nicolas (Katie) Utley, Shawn (Jeannine) Cochran, Shane (Whitney) Cochran, and Shadd Cochran; and seven great-grandchildren, Hunter Blackmer, Haylee Blackmer, Colton Cochran, Berkleigh Cochran, Carter Cochran, Lydia Utley, and Lincoln Utley. Preceded by: her parents; husband; brother, Lowell Noggle; and sister, Marilyn Noggle. Services: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo; 12:30 p.m. interment in Oakland Cemetery, Manchester; visitation for one hour prior to service; memorials: Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church; At family request, all in attendance must wear a mask; Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.