October 18, 1928-July 11, 2022

WAVERLY-Inez Amelia McCumber, age 93, of Waverly, Iowa, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at her home.

Inez was born on October 18, 1928, in Bremer County, Iowa, the daughter of Francis Earl and Lillian (Carson) Renn. On February 27, 1946, Inez was united in marriage to Arnold McCumber in Waverly, Iowa. Inez worked as a Domestic Engineer, raising four boys.

Inez was all about family and would have everyone over on Sunday nights for a feast, where she showed off her superior cooking skills. Her greatest traits were patience and caring. She loved having pets, bird watching, Elvis Presley, trout fishing, salmon snagging in Wisconsin, garage sales, and collecting nick knacks, Beanie Babies, and dolls.

Inez’s memory is honored by three sons, Jerry (Pat) McCumber of Waverly, Iowa, Dan (Deb) McCumber of Waverly, Iowa and Joe (Arlene) McCumber of Nashua; five grandchildren, Nick (Shelley) McCumber, Tony (Calla) McCumber, Tim (Jordan) McCumber, Tiffany (Justin Matthias) McCumber, Troy (Kelly) McCumber; and eight great-grandchildren, Cole, Claire, Cane, Kaycie, Gemma, Emeri, and Lennon McCumber, and Bridget Matthias. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Stephen McCumber; and four brothers, Virgil, Reynolds, Irvin, and Lester Renn.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Inez’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.