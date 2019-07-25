1928-2019
Myrna Bremner, 91, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, was promoted to Heaven on July 21, 2019.
Myrna was born on April 19, 1928, in New Sharon, Iowa, where she grew up on a local farm. She asked Jesus Christ to become her personal Savior when she was just six years old.
Though not extremely tall, she was scrappy and played on the high school basketball team. She continued her education at the University of Iowa, where she graduated in 1949 with a degree in Music Education and taught in Bussey and Kalona, Iowa. It was during her time at U of I she met and later married Robert Bremner on June 9, 1951. Many will remember Myrna for the countless years she directed the choir, taught high school Sunday school, and led women’s Bible studies at Trinity Bible Church. She will forever be known for her ability to laugh at her own mistakes, the hospitality she constantly extended to all who entered her home and her abiding love for Jesus.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Bremner Howard of Clear Lake, her three sons, Dr. Ron (Diane) Bremner of Cedar Falls, Dr. Randy (Denise) Bremner of Decorah, and Dr. Rick (Tracie) Bremner of Cedar Falls; her twelve grandchildren, Ryan (Julie) Howard, Sean (Leah) Howard, Tina (Seth) Unruh, Steph (Danny) Whipple, Ben Bremner, Rob Bremner, Dustin (Lauren) Bremner, Brian (Caitlin) Bremner, Katie Bremner, Dawson Bremner, Ellie Bremner, and Graham Bremner, and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister, and her three brothers.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, July 29, at Richardson Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Trinity Bible Church, with a private burial prior to the service, as well as an hour of visitation before the service.
Memorials may be directed to the Navigators (navigators.org) or Trinity Bible Church.
Myrna loved people, and nothing made her happier than to have a house full of people she could entertain in her home. She loved to encourage others, and she will be sorely missed by the friends and family who loved her and have been blessed by her. However, as a family, we know that we will see her again. Until then, we are sure she is saying, “Have a hilarious time!”
