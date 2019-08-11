Rhio H. Cleigh, 87, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, was promoted to Heaven on August 9, 2019.
Rhio was born on March 8, 1932, in Yakima, Washington, the middle of three brothers. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at a Billy Graham Crusade on Sunday, September 28, 1969, at Anaheim Stadium in California.
Rhio was a man of many interests and talents. In earlier years you could find him scuba diving, operating his Ham radio, flying a plane, traveling in his camper, fishing and gardening. Later, he settled into photography, woodworking, cooking and breakfast at McDonalds, but nothing compared to the joy he freely gave and received through loving and serving the people at his church.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Cleigh of Cedar Falls; six children, Rick (Elizabeth) Cleigh of Spokane, Washington, Carol Sutton of Brasstown, North Carolina, Phil Cleigh of Des Moines, Marcie (Scott) Eriksen of Urbandale, Tracie (Rick) Bremner of Cedar Falls, and Wendie (Otto) Searan of Muskogee, Oklahoma; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a son-in-law.
Visitation is at Richardson Funeral Service today, August 11th, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. A memorial service celebrating his homegoing will follow on Monday morning, August 12th, at Prairie Lakes Church at 11:00 a.m. There will be a private burial at Greenwood Cemetery prior to the service.
Memorials may be directed to Western Home Communities or Prairie Lakes Church.
After his love for his Savior, it was Patti, who held the most special place in his heart. He loved when the house was full of laughter and loved ones. You never left without knowing how ‘incredible’ you were and what a great mom or dad you were to his grandchildren, how much he appreciated you and the way you lived your life. We will miss those kind words of affirmation but are rejoicing that he is in Heaven with a body that is once again strong, full of life and endless energy.
