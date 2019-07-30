In Loving Memory of a great husband, father and friend to all
ELGIN — Keith Merton Johnson, 80, was born October 4, 1938, at home in Allamakee County, to Oscar and Selma Johnson, and died at his home in Elgin surrounded by his family July 28, 2019, after a long, painful battle with colon cancer. Keith had been actively involved in the Volunteer Fire Department, Town Council and his true love of farming and animals. Over Keith’s career, he worked at Hellum Produce, the Elgin Creamery, AMPI, Wadena Cheese Factory, farming, and started Keith Johnson Trucking in 1984 and retired in 2004. After retirement, Keith helped the Wettleson family with their farming operations.
Keith was united in marriage to Darlene Elaine Hellum on November 23, 1958, at the Postville Lutheran Church. To this union, four children became a part of his life.
Keith is survived by his wife Darlene; daughters Julie (Mike) Knox, of Waterloo; Janis Clarkson, of Midland, Texas; Joy (Paul) Gross of Manilla; and son James (Brenda) Johnson, of Elgin; grandchildren, Chad Rasmussen, Corey (Joan) Rasmussen, Jordan Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Taylor Gross, Peyton Gross and step grandchildren, Ashlee (Stacey) Roach and Jordan Einck; great grandchildren, Cyrah Rasmussen, Keenan Rasmussen, Kiley Rasmussen and step-great grandchildren, Kayla and Trevor (Alex) Balm; one great-great grandchild, Jonathan Balm; and one sister Norma Ruth Bloxham.
You have free articles remaining.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Selma Johnson and his stepfather Lester Neverman; six brothers Roger, Marland (Bud), Dale, Dean, LaVerne and Dwayne; three sisters, Marnetta Snitker, Delores Berg and Dorothy Gress; and his son-in-law Mike Clarkson.
Keith led a full life, had a great sense of humor and an identifiable laugh. He loved traveling with Darlene in their motor home, meeting new people, fishing, boating, attending trucking conventions, riding and training horses, playing cards, going out to eat with friends, visiting his children and attending the sporting events of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and of course he loved farming.
Visitation will be held at the Elgin Lutheran Church, Elgin from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, and services at 11 a.m. at the Elgin Lutheran Church on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, with a private burial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Elgin Lutheran Church or the Keith Johnson Memorial Scholarship Fund created for area FFA members who are plan to further their educational studies in agriculture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.