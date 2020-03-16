In Loving Memory – Claudia F. Campbell

Claudia Fay (Blakesley) Campbell, 61, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at home. A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, at Cedar Valley Art and Wine, 4302 University Ave., Suite H, Cedar Falls, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Claudia was born December 15, 1958, to William (Bill) and Lois Blakesley. She was born and raised in Waterloo, IA. Claudia graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1977.
You have free articles remaining.
On August 5, 1983, Claudia was united in marriage to Patrick Campbell. Two children blessed this marriage.
Claudia began her work career with Bell Telephone Company. She retired from Covenant Medical Center in 2018.
Claudia is survived by her husband, Pat Campbell; their children, Nolan Campbell, Logan (Stephanie) Campbell; granddaughter Layla and two stepgranddaughters; her brothers, Jim (Gale) Lichman, Rick (Barbara) Lichman, Bruce (Kim) Blakesley, Eric (Kelley) Blakesley, and Roger (Diane) Blakesley; a sister, Marsha (Terry) Moorman; and many nieces and nephews.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.