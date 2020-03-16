In Loving Memory – Claudia F. Campbell
0 entries

In Loving Memory – Claudia F. Campbell

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Claudia Fay (Blakesley) Campbell, 61, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at home. A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, at Cedar Valley Art and Wine, 4302 University Ave., Suite H, Cedar Falls, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Claudia was born December 15, 1958, to William (Bill) and Lois Blakesley. She was born and raised in Waterloo, IA. Claudia graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1977.

On August 5, 1983, Claudia was united in marriage to Patrick Campbell. Two children blessed this marriage.

Claudia began her work career with Bell Telephone Company. She retired from Covenant Medical Center in 2018.

Claudia is survived by her husband, Pat Campbell; their children, Nolan Campbell, Logan (Stephanie) Campbell; granddaughter Layla and two stepgranddaughters; her brothers, Jim (Gale) Lichman, Rick (Barbara) Lichman, Bruce (Kim) Blakesley, Eric (Kelley) Blakesley, and Roger (Diane) Blakesley; a sister, Marsha (Terry) Moorman; and many nieces and nephews.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News