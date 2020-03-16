In Loving Memory – Claudia F. Campbell

Claudia Fay (Blakesley) Campbell, 61, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at home. A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, at Cedar Valley Art and Wine, 4302 University Ave., Suite H, Cedar Falls, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Claudia was born December 15, 1958, to William (Bill) and Lois Blakesley. She was born and raised in Waterloo, IA. Claudia graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1977.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

On August 5, 1983, Claudia was united in marriage to Patrick Campbell. Two children blessed this marriage.

Claudia began her work career with Bell Telephone Company. She retired from Covenant Medical Center in 2018.

Claudia is survived by her husband, Pat Campbell; their children, Nolan Campbell, Logan (Stephanie) Campbell; granddaughter Layla and two stepgranddaughters; her brothers, Jim (Gale) Lichman, Rick (Barbara) Lichman, Bruce (Kim) Blakesley, Eric (Kelley) Blakesley, and Roger (Diane) Blakesley; a sister, Marsha (Terry) Moorman; and many nieces and nephews.