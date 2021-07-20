WATERLOO-Imogene Gale Kerr was born on June 4, 1933, in Waterloo, the daughter of Gale and Erma (Torney) Fenstermaker. She grew up in Waterloo and graduated from East High in 1951. Imogene was married to Gordon Guyer. He died in 1968. Imogene married James Kerr, who died in 1986. Imogene worked at Rath Packing from 1951 until it closed. She worked in the cafeteria and in packaging. Imogene was a member of the ladies auxiliary of the VFW. She enjoyed traveling, wrestling, and football. Her favorite wrestler was Goldberg and her favorite football team was the 49ers. Most importantly, she loved her family. Imogene died at the age of 88 on July 16, 2021, at Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; and a sister, Elizabeth Watson. Imogene is survived by 3 children, Kem Guyer of Lake Ozark, Missouri, Teresa Livingstone of Waterloo, and Karen Kerr of Waterloo; a sister, June Trepp of Cedar Falls; 6 grandchildren, Caleb Guyer, Cassandra Hesse, Ryan (Brooke) Livingstone, Sarah Livingstone, Hayley (Dustin) Hart, and Mallery Kerr; and 11 great grandchildren. The funeral will be on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 1:00 PM, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories. The visitation will be on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories. The burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo.