October 29, 1929-December 13, 2022

SHELL ROCK-Ilene Mae (Reagan) Butcher, 93, of Shell Rock, Iowa formerly of Waterloo, Iowa passed away peacefully on the evening of Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Shell Rock Senior Living and was also under the care of Unity Point Hospice.

Public visitation for Ilene will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service West Ridgeway location. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 also at the Funeral Home on West Ridgeway with Pastor Gerald Kapanka officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed in Ilene's name to Unity Point Hospice or Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Ilene Mae Reagan was born on October 29, 1929 in Dysart, Iowa, the daughter of Orville and Rosa (Lucas) Reagan. She was raised and educated in the Waterloo school district and graduated from Waterloo East High School with the class of 1948. On March 12, 1950, Ilene was united in marriage to William Butcher at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Iowa. From this union the couple was blessed with two children: Bryan and Candace. Ilene worked at Hinson Manufacturing from 1952 to 1960 and was then a homemaker. She was a proud member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Survived by a daughter, Candace (Jeff) Elenz of Waverly, Iowa, a son, Bryan Butcher (Tina King) of Waterloo, Iowa; four grandchildren: Jordan Elenz (Shanna Peterson) of Fridley, MN, Zachary Elenz (Breanna Logan) of West Des Moines, IA, Kayla (John) Sullivan of Allison, IA, and Nicole Butcher (Grant Gearhart) of Nashville, TN; two great-grandsons, Silas Sullivan and Forrest Sullivan.

Preceded in death by husband, William B. Butcher, parents, and siblings.