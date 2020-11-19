July 6, 1931—November 17, 2020

WATERLOO – Ilene LaVonne Miller, 89, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, November 17, at LaPorte City Specialty Care.

She was born July 6, 1931 in Waterloo, daughter of John and Dessie Jaster Bergmeier. She married Donald “Doc” Miller on November 12, 1949 in Waterloo. He died October 15, 2012.

Ilene was a self-employed child care provider and a volunteer with Covenant Medical Center.

Survivors include: two sons, Daniel (Dawn) Miller of LaPorte City and Donald (Brenda) Miller of Statesboro, Georgia; two daughters, Doreen (Todd Christiansen) Corley of Waterloo and Cynthia (Brian) Stroh of Statesboro, Georgia; 12 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Myrtle Brackin of Waterloo.

She is preceded in death by: four brothers, John, Jack, Bob and James Bergmeier; and two sisters, Lottie Pitts and Elsie Cantwell.

Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at Washburn Cemetery with burial there. Social distancing and masks will be required. A private family visitation will be at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.