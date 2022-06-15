 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ilene Florine (Oltrogge) Blume

TRIPOLI-Ilene Florine (Oltrogge) Blume, 86, of Tripoli, Iowa, died on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Tripoli Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Funeral Services: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly.

Burial: Grove Hill Cemetery, Readlyn.

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

www.kaisercorson.com Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.

