(1932-2019)
DIKE — Ilene Ann Bernhardt, 86, of Dike, died Friday, July 12, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City following a brief illness.
She was born Aug. 14, 1932, in Decorah, daughter of Alfred and Inez Strom Halvorson. She married James “Jim” Bernhardt on Sept. 19, 1953, in Decorah.
Ilene graduated from high school in Decorah. The couple raised their family in Decorah, Grinnell, Carroll, Harlan, Ida Grove, and in 1961, they moved to Dike. Ilene was a homemaker, and in 1971 she became a bank teller at Iowa Savings Bank in Dike, retiring in 1996. She also volunteered at the Dike school cafeteria for many years.
She was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church, where she belonged to the Women’s Circle.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: her children, Jan (Bill) Duffy of Cedar Rapids, Joyce (Larry) Willms of Dike, Steve (Rhonda) Bernhardt of Shellsburg, and Mary Bernhardt of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Kevin (Laura) Willms, Jenny (Drew) Pederson, Brett Bernhardt and Noah (Gina) Shonka; four great-grandchildren, Matthew, Katherine and Caroline Willms, and Gage Shonka; a twin sister, Ila (Ken) Wangsness of Allison; a stepsister, Lorna Neil of Waterloo; two brothers-in-law, Rich Bernhardt of Lititz, Penn., and Don (Norma) Bernhardt of O’Fallon, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Jim; and a brother, Hans Halvorson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, rural Reinbeck, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Dike. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Dike Chapel.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
She enjoyed baking, dinners with family and friends, and the color purple. Her family jokes she was a Cubs fan, but only by marriage. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be terribly missed by her many family and special friends she leaves behind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.