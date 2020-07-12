(1947-2020)
WATERLOO—Ileen J. Volkamer, 72, of Waterloo, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home. She was born August 14, 1947 in Topeka, KS the daughter of Jack and Peggy Burkhardt Johnson.
She was a graduate of Topeka High School.
Ileen married William D. “Bill” Volkamer on November 20, 1965 in Topeka, KS.
She owned and operated G and I Tax Service for 32 years.
Survived by: her husband, Bill of Waterloo; one daughter, Jennifer (Ryan) Thyer of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Samantha Volkamer of Shawnee, KS, Austin Packard, Noah Thyer and Courtney Packard all of Waterloo; one great-grandson, Rowan Packard; one brother, Everett (Laurie) Lee of Liberty Hill, TX and one sister, Tammy Abshier of Austin, TX.
Preceded in death by: her parents and one son, William J. “Billy” Volkamer.
Ileen enjoyed sewing, cats and was an avid Elvis fan. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.
Memorial Service: will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. The family would appreciate if those who attend would wear a mask.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
