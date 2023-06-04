Ila Rae Kastli

December 3, 1937-May 29, 2023

Ila Rae Kastli was born December 3, 1937, in Waterloo, Iowa: the daughter of Ray and Ila (Abbott) Derifield. She married Alvin Ray Kastli on July 9, 1962, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on November 21, 2014. Ila enjoyed reading, crocheting, baking, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and watching game shows. She especially loved telling jokes.

Ila passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Ecumen Pathstone in Mankato, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Alvin; an infant son, Bryon Kastli; a brother, Mike Derifield; four sisters, Elsie Parks, Della Derifield, Kathy Barnes and Chris Nieman. Ila is survived by two sons, Steve Kastli of Missouri and Mike (Teri) Kastli of Waterloo; two daughters, Brenda Kastli of Keene, New Hampshire and Vanessa (Mark) Drill of Nicollet, Minnesota; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim (Linda) Derifield of Scottsdale, Arizona; and three sisters, Linda (Tom) Kastli of Cedar Falls, Rosie (Ron) Robinson and Judy DiGiovanni both of Vinton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, in Memory of Alvin and Ila Kastli or the YMCA in Waterloo.

Visitation: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 420 Harwood Ave., Waterloo.

Service: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 11:00 am at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 420 Harwood Ave., Waterloo

Burial: Garden of Memories following the service.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwoodsfh.com