Ila M. Doeden

She was born April 3, 1925, in Shell Rock, Iowa, the daughter of Thomas and Genevieve (Lahr) Austin. After graduating from Shell Rock High School in 1942, she attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, for one year, earning a certificate to teach in the rural Iowa schools. In 1945 she joined the Women’s Army Corps during World War II. After attaining the rank of Sergeant, she was discharged in 1946. On March 16, 1947, she married Thomas Doeden in Shell Rock. Along with raising two sons Ila also worked outside the home. Her last job was at Chamberlain Manufacturing in Waterloo as a Quality Assurance Supervisor, retiring in 1987.