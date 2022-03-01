Idella Bernice Moe Gulden

March 14, 1919

Idella Bernice Moe was born March 14, 1919, on the Moe family farm outside of Montevideo, MN. A month short of her 103rd birthday Mom passed away peacefully of natural causes at Rosewood Estate in Waterloo, her home of 4 1/2 years.

Mom attended and graduated from the Montevideo Public Schools and received normal school training for becoming a teacher. She taught at several country schools over nine years, often staying with neighbors as was the practice in those days.

She met LeRoy Gulden at a local dance and two short years later became his wife on January 5, 1947. Over the next nine years, their lives were enriched as Ilean, Maureen, Douglas, and Mark were born.

Mom and Dad lived in Minnesota until moving to Iowa in 1960. Mom was blessed with music and one of her joys was playing the organ at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Washburn which she did for 50 years. After Dad passed in 2002, Mom continued relishing her time in her back yard tending to her flower gardens, birds, and squirrels.

A sweet, sweet sprit shone through Mom. She had a calming presence and was always in a good mood. Her family was her priority, and her house was a gathering place for family fun. Her glowing presence made us feel like she appreciated each of us when we were with her. She taught us to work hard and trust in the Lord. Mom was the original GULDEN STRONG!

Those left to cherish the memories are daughters, Ilean (Craig deceased) Olson of Indianola and Maureen (Don) Witte of Davis, IL; and sons, Douglas (Tracy) Gulden of Council Bluffs and Mark (Cheryl) Gulden of Washburn; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and bonus grandchildren and great grandchildren from Waterloo and Illinios have loving memories as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She is passing her matriarchal roles to sisters-in-law, Jean and Shirley Gulden on Dad’s side and Louise Moe on her side.

Memorial services will be 3:00 PM, March 2, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park with visitation from 1:30 PM until service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family and then will be distributed to Rosewood Estate of Waterloo, Cedar Valley Hospice of Waterloo, and Redeemer Lutheran Church of Washburn.

Due to Mom’s sparkle and twinkle we ask that service attendees wear bright colors.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, is assisting the family. Condolences can be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com