{{featured_button_text}}
Ida Schmadeke

Ida Schmadeke

Ida passed away in peace on Sept. 25th at age 91. Proceeded in death by her solemate, Elmer, in 2011. Survived by her brother, Gene; and sister, Bonnie; and many nieces and nephews and friends. Ida will surely be remembered by many as a caring nurse, an avid golfer, bowler, woodcarver, bicyclist and lover of Tai Chi. Memorials may be sent to Cedar Bend Humane Society at 1166 W. Airline Hwy., Waterloo, IA 50703.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tags

Load comments