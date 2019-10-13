Ida Schmadeke

Ida passed away in peace on Sept. 25th at age 91. Proceeded in death by her solemate, Elmer, in 2011. Survived by her brother, Gene; and sister, Bonnie; and many nieces and nephews and friends. Ida will surely be remembered by many as a caring nurse, an avid golfer, bowler, woodcarver, bicyclist and lover of Tai Chi. Memorials may be sent to Cedar Bend Humane Society at 1166 W. Airline Hwy., Waterloo, IA 50703.
