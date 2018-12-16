WATERLOO -- Ida Mae Yearling, 87, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Dec. 15, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born Sept. 30, 1931, in Chickasaw County, daughter of William Louis and Elizabeth Alice McGrane Cutsforth. She married Donald Dean Yearling on Sept 4, 1950 in Lawler. He died April 25, 1988. She married Richard Smith in Las Vegas, Nev.. He preceded her in death.
Ida graduated from Lawler High School and moved to Waterloo in 1950, where she was a teacher’s assistant and house parent at River Hills School for 21 years, retiring in 1989.
Survived by: two sons, Gary (Cindy) of Washburn and William “Bill” of Waterloo; two daughters, Debra Yearling and Beth Newton both of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren, Candi, Brad, Brian, Jodi, Kelli, Sarah, Nicole, Luke, Briana and Kayla; 19 great grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Bella, Michael, Dylan, Hudson, Logan, Dalton, Cole, Braydon, Evan, Marissa, Leif, Levi, Letty, Mia, Addison, Austin and Keelan; one brother, Cletus Cutsforth of St. Paul, Minn.; two sisters-in-law, Esther Cutsforth and Charlene Cutsforth both of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her husbands; eight brothers, Robert, Herbert, James, William, Merle, LaVerne, Virgil and Glen; two sisters, Arlene Kolthoff and Mable Randall.
Services: 10:30 Thursday, Dec. 20 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church Thursday.
Memorials: may be directed to River Hills School or the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
