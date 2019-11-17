Ida E. Bullock

(1926-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Ida Elizabeth Bullock, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Nov. 14, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
She was born Oct. 15, 1926, in Parsons, daughter of Alton and Zula (Hawks) Wilkins. She married Delbert Bullock on Feb. 22, 1953, in Peoria. He died Dec. 23, 1982.
She graduated from Parsons High School in 1944. After moving to Cedar Falls, she was employed in accounts payable and payroll at Professional Office Services for 17 years, retiring in 1992.
Survived by: three daughters, Becky Henry of Waterloo, Tammy (James) Wedeking of Waverly and Susan (Bob) Peterson of Clarksville; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
Preceded in death by: a son, James Bullock; two granddaughters, Jennifer Henry and Rachael York; and a brother, Alton Wilkens.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Richardson Funeral Service, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the funeral home, and also for one hour before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
