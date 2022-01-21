Hyla Thompson Rash Boelman

June 2, 1942-January 18, 2022

Hyla Thompson Rash Boelman, 79, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids due to complications from Parkinson's Disease.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, January 24, 2022, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Iowa City, with Rev. Kyle Otterbein officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 2 to 4 PM at Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service, 210 Holiday Rd, Coralville. Graveside Committal will be Monday at 3 PM at Pleasant View Cemetery in Aplington. A celebration of life in Aplington will be held at 4:30 PM at the Aplington Community Center. As children and happiness were so important to Hyla, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hyla Boelman Memorial c/o Aplington-Parkersburg Schools, 215 10th St, Aplington, Iowa 50604.

The funeral service will be live-streamed on the St. Andrew website at www.saintandrew-ic.org . The direct link to the live-stream is http://bit.ly/SAPCYouTube . Masks will be required for those attending the funeral service. Masks are optional at the visitation on Sunday and the Aplington Celebration of Life on Monday.

Hyla was born June 2, 1942, in Marshalltown, the daughter of Charles (Harold) and Orpha (Eileen) Thompson Rash. She attended Toledo Public School and received her Bachelor's Degree from Westmar College in LeMars. On June 8, 1968, Hyla married Robert Lee Boelman in Toledo.

Hyla and Robert lived in Aplington for many years, where she was a kindergarten teacher. Hyla also taught in Waverly, Iowa, and Savannah, Missouri. Upon retirement, they moved to Coralville in 2004 and Hyla periodically was a substitute elementary teacher in the Iowa City School District. Hyla was a member of G.F.W.C. Women's Club in Aplington, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, and University Women's Club, where she had served on the board and numerous committees. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, treasured drives along the Mississippi River in the fall to look at the changing fall colors, and enjoyed countless trips and experiences with family and friends.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at UIHC, as well as the team at Bridgewater in Coralville for the compassionate care they gave to Hyla.

Hyla is survived by her husband, Robert, of Coralville, and their two sons, Dave of Urbandale, Iowa, and Curt of Urbandale, Iowa; her grandson, Peter Odia, of Ankeny and his wife, Madison a fellow elementary teacher; two brothers, Craig (Kris) Rash of Denver, Iowa, and Steve (Connie) Rash of Clutier, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Hyla was preceded in death by her parents.

