November 20, 1946-February 7, 2021

Hugh S. Fossum, 74, of Goffstown, New Hampshire passed away February 7th in the comfort of his home after a long courageous battle with multiple myeloma.

He was born November 20, 1946 in Cedar Falls, Iowa to Julia (Spickler) and Ernest Fossum. He graduated from Iowa State Teachers College High School in 1965 and later from the University of Northern Iowa. Hugh began a teaching career in Vinton, Iowa soon after. In Vinton, Hugh met his wife Carol on Halloween 1971 and thereafter began multiple years of mischief and mayhem culminating in love and a 46-year marriage. After moving to NH, he continued his career in education for a short time and later was Director of Information Services for Wiggin & Nourie law firm until his retirement.

Throughout his life Hugh was an active runner, lifelong Chicago White Sox fan, gardener, sports coach, antique car enthusiast, pizza maker and IPA connoisseur. Hugh learned to cheer on the UNH Wildcat Hockey team via Section 116, Row Q at the Whitt. He had a hearty laugh and deeply loved life. Hugh was a gentle soul characterized by the values of his Midwest origin.