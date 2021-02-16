November 20, 1946-February 7, 2021
Hugh S. Fossum, 74, of Goffstown, New Hampshire passed away February 7th in the comfort of his home after a long courageous battle with multiple myeloma.
He was born November 20, 1946 in Cedar Falls, Iowa to Julia (Spickler) and Ernest Fossum. He graduated from Iowa State Teachers College High School in 1965 and later from the University of Northern Iowa. Hugh began a teaching career in Vinton, Iowa soon after. In Vinton, Hugh met his wife Carol on Halloween 1971 and thereafter began multiple years of mischief and mayhem culminating in love and a 46-year marriage. After moving to NH, he continued his career in education for a short time and later was Director of Information Services for Wiggin & Nourie law firm until his retirement.
Throughout his life Hugh was an active runner, lifelong Chicago White Sox fan, gardener, sports coach, antique car enthusiast, pizza maker and IPA connoisseur. Hugh learned to cheer on the UNH Wildcat Hockey team via Section 116, Row Q at the Whitt. He had a hearty laugh and deeply loved life. Hugh was a gentle soul characterized by the values of his Midwest origin.
With his daughters growing up in and attending schools in Goffstown, Hugh watched multiple concerts, plays and sports events. Hugh adored his family as well as his growing grandsons. He loved their antics, and backyard games as much as those in the sandlots
During retirement years Hugh and Carol’s travels took them to Iowa, California, New Mexico, and Arizona; not mention relaxing summer vacations in coastal Maine. They were fortunate to share leisure beach times with The Jerszyks, The Peas, Pods, Sprouts and Shoots.
Hugh is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Kristin Fossum and grandson Nicholas Houle of Goffstown; his daughter Caitlin (Fossum) Johnston, son in law Darryl Johnston, and grandson Zachary Johnston of Manchester. His extended family includes his sister Barbara of Denver, his West Coast family Diane, Cory, Trish, Ethan and Cheney Fossum in California; Kelly Bonelli in Minnesota; and numerous relatives in Illinois; Bill and Donna Symonds of Bethlehem, NH; and Barbara Symonds of Newbury, NH. Hugh was predeceased by his parents and brother, Randy.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the staff of NH Oncology and the Visiting Nurse Association of Concord for their compassionate and professional guidance. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations offered to the Payson Center or the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association. They wish to acknowledge the Culinary Team, friends and neighbors for kind deeds, words of sympathy and encouragement.
A Celebration of Hugh’s life will occur at a later date when we are free to safely hug, laugh and dance together. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
