WATERLOO -- Hugh H. Holms, 95, of Dubuque, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Aug. 27, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. 

He was born July 21, 1923, in Page County to Gus and Emma Holms. He married Darlene Holms on Nov. 14, 1943. She preceded him in death in 1998. He married Carole Johnson on Aug. 18, 2001.

Hugh lived in Waterloo for many years, he worked at John Deere for 36 years, retiring in 1982. He was a faithful witness of Jehovah for more than 75 years.

Survived by: his son, Allan (Sue) Holms; his stepchildren, Vickie (Richard) Hos, Winnie (Richard) Viertel, Jackie Herrig, Gail (Ben) Potter, Theresa Beckett, Denise (Allen) Wilsey and Sean (Liz) Johnson; his adopted daughter, Sharon Anfinson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and his brothers, Kenneth, Wendell and Robert.

Memorial services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1530 Pleasant Valley Drive, Waterloo.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: donations may be sent to Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, Inc., 900 Red Mill Road, Wallkill, NY 12589-5200

Hugh will be remembered with fondness and never be forgotten. A special thank you to all for the loving care given Hugh at the Supportive and Palliative Care Unit in Iowa City.

