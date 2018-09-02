WATERLOO -- Hugh H. Holms, 95, of Dubuque, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Aug. 27, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.
He was born July 21, 1923, in Page County to Gus and Emma Holms. He married Darlene Holms on Nov. 14, 1943. She preceded him in death in 1998. He married Carole Johnson on Aug. 18, 2001.
Hugh lived in Waterloo for many years, he worked at John Deere for 36 years, retiring in 1982. He was a faithful witness of Jehovah for more than 75 years.
Survived by: his son, Allan (Sue) Holms; his stepchildren, Vickie (Richard) Hos, Winnie (Richard) Viertel, Jackie Herrig, Gail (Ben) Potter, Theresa Beckett, Denise (Allen) Wilsey and Sean (Liz) Johnson; his adopted daughter, Sharon Anfinson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and his brothers, Kenneth, Wendell and Robert.
Memorial services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1530 Pleasant Valley Drive, Waterloo.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: donations may be sent to Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, Inc., 900 Red Mill Road, Wallkill, NY 12589-5200
Hugh will be remembered with fondness and never be forgotten. A special thank you to all for the loving care given Hugh at the Supportive and Palliative Care Unit in Iowa City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.