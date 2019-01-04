Hudson S. Hayes

(2007-2018)
DIKE -- Hudson Sidney Hayes, 11, of Dike, died Saturday, Dec. 29, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Italy, Texas.
He was born Feb. 21, 2007, in Waterloo, son of Dustin and Kristal (Kramer) Hayes.
Hudson was a sixth-grader student at Dike-New Hartford Middle School. He was a member of the Dike-New Hartford Wrestling Club, sixth-grade band, and attended Sunday School at Stout Gospel Hall.
Survived by: his parents of Dike; a sister, Emma Hayes of Dike; three brothers, Logan, Evan and Ian Hayes, all of Dike; paternal grandparents, Sid and Linda Hayes of Dike; maternal grandparents, Leroy and Laurie Kramer of Shell Rock; paternal great-grandparents, Robert and LaVonne DeGroote of Parkersburg; aunts and uncles, Ryan (Cristina) Hayes of West Liberty, Joel (Ashley) Hayes of Holland, Andrea (Brian) McCullough of Hudson, and Jeff (Carissa) Kramer and Steve (Koula) Kramer, both of Shell Rock; and 20 cousins.
Preceded in death by: paternal great-grandparents, Earl and Mildred Hayes; and maternal great-grandparents, John and Carrie Kramer and Larry and Marian Boening.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Dike-New Hartford High School Auditorium, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery, both in Dike. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today, Jan. 4, at Stout Gospel Hall in Stout. Students can come beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Memorial fund: will be established.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Hudson enjoyed motocross racing and the saxophone.
