Hudson Everett Williams, 71, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. He was born June 5, 1949 in Waterloo, son of Ansel and Bessie Hudson Williams. Hudson attended Waterloo East High School. He married Sandy Kingery January 15, 1968, they later divorced. He married Pamela Niedert November 1979, they later divorced. He then married Kimberly Wolf August 20, 1999 in Waterloo. He worked various jobs in Waterloo over the years and retired from Allen College after several years as a maintenance worker. Hudson enjoyed slow pitch softball, golf, bowling, and stock car races. He could often be found at the softball diamonds or bowling alley. He also loved classic cars. He was never shy about giving advice. His family is what meant the most to him. Survived by his wife, Kim; six children, Paula Regenold, Chad Williams‚ Andrea (Chase Dana) Williams‚ Corey Williams‚ Alexus Williams, and Tyler Williams; three step-sons, Aaron (Nicole) Westphal, Brent (Amy) Westphal, and Chad Wolf, all of Waterloo; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Jimmy and Susan. Preceded by his parents; and sister, Dixie Cronan. Services 1:00 PM February 1 at Locke Funeral Home; Visitation 1—3:00 PM January 31, 2021 at the funeral home. Memorials: May be directed to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.