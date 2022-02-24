CEDAR FALLS-Hubert Gaard, 90, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. He worked for John Deere and as a self-employed Carpenter. Survivors include: son, Jay (Barb) Gaard, daughter-in-law, Peggy Peterson Gaard and 2 granddaughters, Emily Ann & Holly Jo Gaard. Preceded by wife, Nancy; son, Jeff; a sister; and a brother. Hubert’s Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm on Friday, February 25, 2022 with Visitation beginning at 12:30 pm all at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.