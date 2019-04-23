(1944-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Howell “Roy” Watts, 74, of the Denver Sunset Home, Denver, formerly of Cedar Falls and Readlyn, died Friday, April 19, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born Sept. 15, 1944, in Cresco, son of Howell H. and Ida L. “Delight” Stroup Watts. He married Ruth Hetrick on March 27, 1965, at Saratoga Presbyterian Church, Saratoga.
He graduated from Crestwood High School in 1963. Roy worked for the Milwaukee Railroad, then for Giant Manufacturing in Council Bluffs and later for John Deere Tractor Works, retiring in 1997. He was a member and former treasurer of Crossroads Assembly of God, Waterloo. He was a member of the International Retractable Ford Club and the Cedar Valley Antique Automobile Club.
Survived by: his wife, Ruth of Cedar Falls; a son, Daniel (Vicky) of Readlyn; a daughter, Dawn (John) Lyon of Spencer; four grandchildren, Courtney (Brian) First of Cedar Rapids, Sarah (Jason) Boutin of Oelwein, Kelsey (Josh) Watts of Plainfield and Jacob Watts of Readlyn; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul (Wanda) Watts of Belvidere‚ Ill.; and a sister, Francis (Bill) O’Rear of Pinebluff‚ Ark.
Preceded in death by: six brothers, Kenneth Watts and Luther, James “Jim,” Harvey, Harold and Albert Benefield; and five sisters, Jane Turner, Ima Jean Luttrell, Helen Merriman, Martha O’Rear and Kathryn Thompson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Crossroads Assembly of God, Waterloo, with burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Cresco. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, and for an hour before services at the church
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
He loved cruising in his 1957 Skyliner Ford Retractable. He enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling. He had a great love for church, his family, friends and his dogs. No one was a stranger for long around Roy. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, NASCAR and the Hawkeyes.
