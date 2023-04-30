April 9, 1928-April 26, 2023

WATERLOO-Howard W. Coffin, 95, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, surrounded by family at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born April 9, 1928, in Waterloo, son of Charles and Myrtle (Fairbanks) Coffin. Howard attended Waterloo public schools, graduating from Waterloo West High School. He married Verna Westemeier, on February 28, 1949. They were married 58 years before she passed away on July 19, 2007. Howard married Dianne Pearson on April 18, 2009, and they were happily married for 14 years. He worked as a machinist for John Deere for 41 years before retiring in 1987. Following retirement, Howard worked as an inspector for Black Hawk Engineering for several years.

Howard was a man of many talents. He was an accomplished bowler and avid golfer. He volunteered his time as a baseball coach at Blessed Sacrament for 20 years and Optimist youth baseball for 25 years. Howard also was a band leader, playing trumpet and lead singer for the Howard Coffin Orchestra. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Howard also loved watching the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. But most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, ten children and extended family and friends.

Howard received several Hall of Fame honors, including Optimist Youth Baseball, Greater Cedar Valley Bowling Hall of Fame and recognition in the National Bowling Hall of Fame in St Louis, MO.

Howard is survived by his wife, Dianne; sons, Dan (Joni) Coffin of Longmont, CO, Dave (Cindy) Coffin of Tiffin, IA, Don (Mary) Coffin of West Des Moines, IA, and Doug (Jan) Coffin of Washburn, IA; daughters, Debra (Roger) Truax of Albany, OR, Denise (Bill) Gehrke of Evansdale, IA, Darla (Jeff) Baud of Broomfield, CO, and Dee (Mark) McDonald of Adel, IA; step-sons, Jeff (Sara) Rausch of Davenport, IA, and Eric (Laurie) Pearson of Wheaton, IL; 27 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Verna; sons, Dennis and Dean Coffin; and brothers, Arthur, Richard and Darrell Coffin; and sisters, Delores Buckman and Marvel Rittgers.

Public Visitation: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 2-5pm with a vigil service starting at 4pm at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

Funeral Mass: Monday, May 1, 2023, 10:30am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with visitation an hour prior.

Committal Service: to immediately follow Mass at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Reception: to immediately follow committal service back at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Howard’s memory to Cedar Valley Hospice or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

