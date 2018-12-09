WATERLOO —- Howard F. Van Brocklin, 89, of Waterloo, died Friday, Dec. 7, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of natural causes.
He was born Feb. 10, 1929, in Oelwein, son of Howard and Ena S. Boie Van Brocklin. He graduated from Sumner High School. He married Shirley A. Roever on Aug. 17, 1952, in Waverly; she died April 4, 1997.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Howard worked for Rath Packing Co. and the Power Plant at UNI for 7 1 years, retiring in 1993. Howard was a member of the VFW Post 1623, Guy W. Iversen AMVETS Post 49, Cedar Falls, and former member of the Waterloo Elks Club.
Survivors: a son, Gary (Lynn A.) Van Brocklin of Waterloo; a daughter-in-law, Lynn M. Van Brocklin of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Grant (Nicole) Van Brocklin of Cedar Falls, Reed (Tracey) Van Brocklin of Jesup, Sara (Brandon) Kelsey of Waterloo and Jena (Mike) Marlatt of Kathleen, Ga.; seven great-grandchildren, Gavin and Jace Van Brocklin, Jackson Miller, Dominick Deutsch, Jaime and Eva Marlatt and Joshua Van Brocklin; two step great-grandchildren, Ally Baker of Cedar Falls and Riley Richmond of Sumner; a sister, Doloris Schmidt of Tripoli; and a special friend, Doris Zangerle of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a son, Greg Van Brocklin; and a brother-in-law, Robert Schmidt.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Trinity American Lutheran Church with burial in the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. Military Rites will be conducted by Guy W. Iversen AMVETS Post 49, Cedar Falls, and the Iowa National Guard Honors Detail. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service at church.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Howard loved watching the birds, flowers and old westerns on TV, fishing and spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.
