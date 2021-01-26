December 9, 1941-January 23, 2021

Howard R. “Howdy” Mauer, 79, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 23, at home.

He was born December 9, 1941 in Stacyville, son of Frank and Elizabeth Adams Mauer. He married Judy Koester on December 11, 1961 in Preston, Minnesota.

Howard was employed with John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works for 30 years, retiring in 1995. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and St. Louis Cardinals. He played baseball and softball and coached when he couldn’t play anymore.

Survivors include: his wife; three daughters, Teresa (Robert) Kajewski of Dunkerton, Gail (Michael) Roeding of Waverly and Dawn (Randy) Olmstead of Ankeny; seven grandchildren, Nicole (Travis) Geerts, Brian (Trisha) Kajewski, Jenna (Josh) Platte, Laura (Shane) Beck, Trey Olmstead, Cade Olmstead and Abbi (Jared) Gosse; seven great grandchildren, Ella Platte, Laney Platte, Madalynn Platte, Henry Geerts, Boone Kajewski, Alexa Kajewski and Tate Beck; and a brother, Darwin (Marlene) Mauer of Denver.