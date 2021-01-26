December 9, 1941-January 23, 2021
Howard R. “Howdy” Mauer, 79, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 23, at home.
He was born December 9, 1941 in Stacyville, son of Frank and Elizabeth Adams Mauer. He married Judy Koester on December 11, 1961 in Preston, Minnesota.
Howard was employed with John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works for 30 years, retiring in 1995. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and St. Louis Cardinals. He played baseball and softball and coached when he couldn’t play anymore.
Survivors include: his wife; three daughters, Teresa (Robert) Kajewski of Dunkerton, Gail (Michael) Roeding of Waverly and Dawn (Randy) Olmstead of Ankeny; seven grandchildren, Nicole (Travis) Geerts, Brian (Trisha) Kajewski, Jenna (Josh) Platte, Laura (Shane) Beck, Trey Olmstead, Cade Olmstead and Abbi (Jared) Gosse; seven great grandchildren, Ella Platte, Laney Platte, Madalynn Platte, Henry Geerts, Boone Kajewski, Alexa Kajewski and Tate Beck; and a brother, Darwin (Marlene) Mauer of Denver.
He is preceded in death by: a sister, Angie; and eight brothers, Roman, Ole, Orville, Art, Dean, Dale, Danny and William Mauer.Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 28, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The mass will be live streamed via the Blessed Sacrament website. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before service. Masks and social distancing are required at both events.
Memorials may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or UnityPoint Hospice.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.