LA PORTE CITY-Howard O. Fosse, 93, of La Porte City, died on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at home. Howard was born on December 20, 1927 in La Porte City, son of Ogden and Claire (Devine) Fosse. He graduated from La Porte City High School with the class of 1945. He then served in the United States Navy until his honorable discharge in 1947. Howard continued his education at the University of Iowa receiving a business degree in 1951. Howard married Evelyn Mast on September 8, 1951, at the First United Presbyterian Church in La Porte City. He managed Fosse Produce in La Porte City and worked at several Waterloo businesses until retiring in 1989. Howard had been a member of the Presbyterian Church in La Porte City. He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. Survived by his wife, Evelyn Fosse of La Porte City; 3 sons, James (Mardell) Fosse of Boone, Richard (Jane) Fosse of St. Paul, MN, and Duane (Michelle) Fosse of La Porte City; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and brother, Alvin (Carolyn) Fosse of Lima, OH. Preceded in death by his parents.