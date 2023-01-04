OELWEIN-Howard Meaney 88 of rural Oelwein passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at MercyOne Hospital in Oelwein. He was born October 4, 1934 in Waterloo the son of Martin and Agnes (Shannon) Meaney. Howard attended and graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Fairbank with the Class of 1952. After high school Howard was employed at John Deere in Waterloo until he was drafted into the United States Army. He served in the Army from 1957-1959 and he then returned to work at John Deere, retiring in 1987. Howard was also a lifelong farmer until he retired from farming in 2010. Howard married Janet Bantz on November 11, 1961 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. Howard was a member of the UAW 838 of Waterloo, the Fairbank Knights of Columbus as well as the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janet, his seven children; Susan (Ed) Corcoran of Paullina, Tim (Patty) Meaney of Oelwein, Barbara (Kevin) Salisbury of Cedar Falls, Jacqie (Jim) Mikkola of Cedar Rapids, Daniel (Angel) Meaney of Oelwein, Erin Meaney of Cedar Rapids and Michael (Kristin) Meaney of Somonauk, IL, 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one sister, Dorothy Kriener of Fredricksburg and one sister-in-law, Janice Bantz of Westgate. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Leonard and two brothers-in-law; Ronald and James Bantz.