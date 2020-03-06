Howard Lee Clayton
Howard Lee Clayton

(1941-2020)

WATERLOO – Howard Lee Clayton, 78, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 4, at home.

He was born July 25, 1941, in Theodosia, Mo., son of Roland and Aline (Mahan) Clayton. He was married to Janice (Parizek) Wyles from 1960-1974. He married Mae (Anderson) Clayton on March 30, 1979.

Howard worked at John Deere from 1960 to 1990. After retiring, he drove a semi for 10 years. He became a custom RV hauler for Bennett Transport from 2000 until he passed.

Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Christine (Jeffrey) Dunlap of Waterloo; two sons, Bruce (Kellie) Clayton and Arlin (Stephanie) Clayton, both of Waterloo; two stepsons, Darwin and Steve Anderson of Evansdale; grandchildren, Bryant (Allyson) Budensiek of Waterloo, Kaley (Bryan) Close of Fairbank, Kyle Clayton of Evansdale, and Kenedie and Kinzie Clayton of Waterloo; a stepgrandson, Jordan Dunlap of New Hampton; a great-granddaughter, Berkley Close; two great-grandsons, William and Samuel Budensiek; and a brother, Harold (Margene) Clayton of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: Family services will be held at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at UAW Local 838, 2615 Washington St., Waterloo.

Howard never met a stranger. He enjoyed traveling and not once drove by a casino without stopping. He passed his love of gambling to all his children and grandchildren.

