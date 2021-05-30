March 4, 1937-May 27, 2021
HAZELTON-Howard Kelvin Mace, 84 years old of Hazleton, IA and formerly of Independence and Jesup, IA, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at UnityPoint Health—St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids, IA.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m.—Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 300 Ralston Road, Waterloo, IA. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.—Thursday at the church. Burial will be 12:00 p.m.—Friday, June 4, 2021, at Branson Cemetery, Loveland, IA. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
Pastor Howard Kelvin Mace was born, March 4, 1937, at Missouri Valley, IA, the son of Howard Clarence Mace and Gertrude Fern (Powley) Mace. He graduated from Missouri Valley High School with the class of 1955. On June 5, 1956, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Irene Block in Missouri Valley. Pastor Mace became a Moody Bible Institute graduate, while being an assistant Pastor in Los Angeles, CA. He then went on to Pastor in Malvern, Lisbon, Wayland, Jesup and Independence, IA. Howard also Pastored in Cozad, NE, and Prairie Du Chien, WI. While Pastoring in Independence, Evelyn passed away from cancer in 1994. After Pastoring, Howard retired on May 15, 2016. He continued to fill pulpits for meetings and events until his death. Howard has enjoyed a lifetime of blessings and has touched many lives. His favorite Bible verse was John 3:16. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Howard Mace is survived by two daughters, Julia “Julie” (Brian) Weeber of Iowa City, IA, Jennifer (David) Sterba of Wayland, IA; one son, Kermit “Butch” (Angela) Mace of Clanton, AL; 17 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; two sisters, Karen (Ken) Moore of Coeur d’Alene, ID, Carol (Bob) Lance of Missouri Valley, IA; also, a daughter-in-law, Kim Mace of Hot Springs, AR. In addition to his wife, Evelyn; one son, Pastor Robert Mace; his parents and two sisters, Marie Burtlson and Esta Jones, preceded him in death.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, in charge of the arrangements.
