CEDAR FALLS-Howard James Schaa, 94 of Cedar Falls, Iowa, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Howard was born July 22, 1926 in Dike, Iowa, son of Theodore and Lula Lundy Schaa. He graduated from Eldora High School in 1944. Howard served in the United States Navy. He married Nina Mae Beach on July 9, 1952 in New Providence, Iowa. She died June 23, 2010. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Waterloo, where he ushered, was a greeter, and attended Adult Sunday School. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 624 and the Scottish Rite. Howard enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. Together, he and Nina wintered in Arizona for 11 years. Howard is survived by his children: son, Mark (Helen) Schaa of San Diego, California, daughter, Kim (Dennis) Kubik of Waterloo and son, Kevin (Deborah) Schaa of Osage Beach, Missouri; 8 grandchildren: Katie (Kevin) King, Kelsey Santos, Kami Fisher, Stephanie (Larry) Anderson, Jeremy (Robin) Schaa, Nicholas Schaa, Brandon (fiancée Sally Moen) Schaa and Melissa (Brandon) Bowling; 10 great grandchildren: Eli, Austin, Lauren, Payton, Connor, Kennedy, Olivia, Brylen, Kinley and Zoey; and a brother, Don (Gloria) Schaa of Parkersburg, Iowa. He is preceded in death by his wife; 2 brothers: Chris Schaa and Paul Schaa; and 5 sisters: Minnie Arnold, Lucille Kuermanow, Marian Tjaden, Velma Snapp and Margerie Kaufman. Memorial Service 10 AM, July 19, at Locke Funeral Home with burial at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Eldora. Visitation 4-6 PM, July 18, at the funeral home. Memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice or Honor Flight. Visit LockeFuneralHome.com.