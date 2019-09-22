(1930-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Howard “Jack” Berg, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Sept. 19, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.
He was born Nov. 23, 1930, in Marshalltown, son of Howard and Mabel (Buchwald) Berg. He married Leah Clark on March 4, 1956, in Marshalltown. Leah died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
He graduated from Marshalltown High School and attended community college. He served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He owned and operated Davis Paint Store for more than 20 years and then was a case manager for the Department of Human Services prior to retiring.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Becky (Dallas) Poe of Waterloo and LeAnn (Tim Blau) Courbat of Phoenix; a son, William (Carrie) Berg of Urbandale; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Combined memorial service: for Jack and his wife, Leah, at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Richardson Funeral Service, with visitation for an hour before the service. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 Honor Guard and the Iowa Army National Guard. A luncheon will follow in Scott Hall at First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to be sent to Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Jack enjoyed fishing, watching sports (especially the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes), woodworking and painting.
To plant a tree in memory of Howard Berg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.