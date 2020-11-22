May 25, 1933-November 18, 2020
WATERLOO – Howard J. “Howie” Keeling, 87, of Waterloo died Wednesday, November 18th at UPH-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born May 25, 1933 in Belmond, IA, son of John R. and Gladys (Fisher) Keeling. He married Dolores Kabatnik on September 4, 1954 in New York City, NY, and was self-employed in building construction.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Howard “Chuck” (Becky) Keeling Jr of Waterloo; two daughters, Darlene (Jeff) Wiltzius and Sharon (Randy) Minnich, both of Florida; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a brother, Leslie (Jackie) Keeling of Brooklyn, IA.
Preceded in death by: a son, Bruce Keeling; three sisters; and seven brothers.
No services are being planned at this time. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.