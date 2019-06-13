(1930-2019)
REINBECK – Howard Henry Pippert, 89, of Reinbeck, died Monday, June 10, at Parkview Manor Care in Reinbeck.
He was born Feb. 14, 1930, in rural Dysart, son of Benjamin and Mary (Schmidt) Pippert. He married Patricia Caster in 1952.
He graduated from Dysart High School and was a member of the Dysart United Methodist Church. He also served on the Dysart Cemetery board, was the Monroe Township clerk, and was a member of the American Legion. Howard served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and returned home to farm near Dysart. He moved to Reinbeck in 2015 to be near his son.
Survived by: his children, Sandy (Ron) Gerlt of Red Oak, Tom (Diane) Pippert of Reinbeck, Craig (Susie) Pippert of Mason City and Sharon (Craig) Nolin of Virginia Beach, Va.; a sister-in-law, Pat Caster of Sun City West, Ariz.; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife of 51 years, Pat; his sisters, Franny Degner, Violetta Schuchart, Marie Bendull, Dorothy Halupnik and Kathryn (Ocheltree) Neymeyer; his brothers-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Dysart United Methodist Church, with burial in Dysart Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the Dysart American Legion. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at the church. Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Howard loved visiting with people and shared his gift of singing at church, weddings and funerals. He loved spending time with his family, especially the little ones. He was an avid reader, and Pat and Howard enjoyed square dancing for many years. He was always willing to help a neighbor or friend.
