(1941-2019)
FAIRBANK — Howard Durham, 78, of Fairbank, died Friday, Oct. 18, at MercyOne Senior Care in Oelwein.
Howard was born July 7, 1941, in Waterloo, son of Emmett and Mary Ellen (McCuniff) Durham. He attended and graduated from Fairbank High School. Howard worked at Bentley Chevrolet for many years. He also owned and operated the Fairbank Redemption Center in Fairbank for a number of years. Howard was one of the founding and longtime members of the Fairbank Gun Club. He was also involved with the Fairbank Historical Society.
Survivors: his longtime friend, Vicky Buckman of Hazleton.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: There will be private graveside services at a later date at Fairbank Cemetery, Fairbank. Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank is assisting the family.
Howard enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as getting together with friends at the grocery store for coffee and conversation.
