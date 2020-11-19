April 2, 1920—November 13, 2020

Howard Braden, 100, of Windhaven Assisted Living of the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, formerly of Hudson, died at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home on Friday, November 13, 2020. Howard was born April 2, 1920, in Kalispell, MT, the son of Everett and Bertha Tollefson Braden and graduated from high school in Guernsey in 1938. He served in the United States Army Air Force during World War II. Howard married Norma Jean Strayer June 29, 1952, at Community Church of Hudson; she died February 28, 2006.

Howard worked for John Deere at the Product Engineering Center for 29 years retiring in 1985. He was a member of Community Church of Hudson where he was also an Usher and Deacon. He volunteered over 2,000 hours at the Marshalltown Veterans Home and was a member of the Hudson American Legion, Reinbeck Coin Lodge #394 A.F. & A.M., and the Sons of Norway. He and Norma enjoyed traveling and were accomplished world travelers.