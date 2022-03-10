February 19, 1930-March 6, 2022
Howard B. Olson, 92, of Friendship Village, died Sunday, March 6.
He was born Feb. 19, 1930, in Dunbar, son of Clifford and Myrtle Olson. He married Kathryn “Kay” Kellogg on March 3, 1950, in Des Moines.
Howard farmed for many years and then became a salesman for Travelers Motor Club, Pioneer Seed Corn, and several insurance agencies. He also worked on staff with Cedar Valley Church (then Sunnyside Temple) and led many tour groups to Israel.
Survived by: Two sisters, Jean Johnson of Marshalltown and Sharon Carrillo of West Des Moines; two daughters, Denise (Steve) Rogers of Waterloo and Christine Olson of Urbandale; two sons, Paul (Nancy) Olson of Kodak, Tenn., and Curt (Kathryn) Olson of Grimes; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; two brothers, Robert Olson and Carroll Olson; and two sisters, Doris Heng and Joan Dudek.
Services: 1 P.M. Friday, March 11, at Cedar Valley Church, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to Samaritan’s Purse.
